New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.72 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $977,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

