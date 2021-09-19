New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 613.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 847.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 136,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,150.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 520,946 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 459.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.90 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

