NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the August 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,432. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

