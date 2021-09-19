NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 103,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 638,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $967.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

