NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $13.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 1,405,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,163. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

