NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 6.9% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NGMS stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 460,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $792 million and a P/E ratio of 92.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

