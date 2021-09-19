NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NCC. Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NCC Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £880.57 million and a PE ratio of 63.33. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

