National Bankshares Analysts Give Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) a C$24.00 Price Target

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) received a C$24.00 price objective from National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.58.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.41. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.67 and a twelve month high of C$21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

