National Bankshares Analysts Give Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) a C$24.00 Price Target

Sep 19th, 2021

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) received a C$24.00 price objective from National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.58.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.41. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.67 and a twelve month high of C$21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

