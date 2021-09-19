National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,269 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,318 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

