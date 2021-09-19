National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,076 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

