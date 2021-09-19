Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway Sells 10,558 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

