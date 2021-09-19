MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €209.92 ($246.97).

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

MTX opened at €189.75 ($223.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €201.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €204.44. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a one year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

