M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.76.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. 1,693,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

