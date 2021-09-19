Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MOTN opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Motion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTN. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $356,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motion Acquisition by 17.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 53,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motion Acquisition by 18.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 80,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

