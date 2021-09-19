Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

