Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $62.10.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

