Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $53.99 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

