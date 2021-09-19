Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTB opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

