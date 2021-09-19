Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

