Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 369 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Pentair by 51.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pentair by 278.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58. Pentair plc has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.