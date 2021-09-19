Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,960 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

