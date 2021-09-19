Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 984.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.