Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 464 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $149.17 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $142.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

