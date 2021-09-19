Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

MCO opened at $370.00 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.45 and its 200-day moving average is $344.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

