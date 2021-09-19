monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Short Interest Update

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of monday.com stock traded down $11.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.34. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,686,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $10,510,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $3,709,817,000.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.22.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

