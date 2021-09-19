monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

MNDY stock opened at $374.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.34. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

