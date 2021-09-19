Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after buying an additional 222,519 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $47,376,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,655,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,068,000 after buying an additional 119,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $278.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.