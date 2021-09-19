MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 77.4% in August

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MOGU in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in MOGU in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MOGU by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in MOGU in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MOGU by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 389,086 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOGU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.78. MOGU has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

