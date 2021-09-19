MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,223. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.55 and a fifty-two week high of 249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.95.
About MMEX Resources
