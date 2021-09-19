MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,223. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.55 and a fifty-two week high of 249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.95.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

