Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $54.30 million and $16.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020603 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.00418226 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

