Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 801 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,226 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

GS stock opened at $391.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

