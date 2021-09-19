Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 31 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $569.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $562.59 and its 200-day moving average is $518.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

