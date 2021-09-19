Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 242 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 900,951 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

