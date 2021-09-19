Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 184 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $469.00 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $286.18 and a 1 year high of $478.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.37.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

