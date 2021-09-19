Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 329 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.34 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.