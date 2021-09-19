Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $207,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.