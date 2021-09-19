Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $207,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

