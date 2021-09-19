Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

