Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 93 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after buying an additional 510,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,309,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $119.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.