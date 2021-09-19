Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 86 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $207.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $194.65. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

