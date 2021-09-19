MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 145,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 168,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,376. The company has a market capitalization of $449.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.