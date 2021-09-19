Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.48. 2,476,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

