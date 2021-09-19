Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.3% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,285,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

NYSE:BA remained flat at $$213.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,944,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,220,818. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.45.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.