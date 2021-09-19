Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,850,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,452,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,426,781. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

