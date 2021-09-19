Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys 864 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. 13,418,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

