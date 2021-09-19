Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $375,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

