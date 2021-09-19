Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 17,350 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

