Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 242 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after buying an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after buying an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after buying an additional 543,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 91.5% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 513,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.