Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 19,900 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

