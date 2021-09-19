MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $41.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after acquiring an additional 516,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.54. 8,316,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

