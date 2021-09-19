MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.02. MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after acquiring an additional 516,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. 8,316,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,667. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.